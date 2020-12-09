Facelift for corporation schools

The corporation has undertaken a drive to modernise and renovate 42 schools to improve enrolment of students.

It has spent ₹ 20 crore to repainting and equip classrooms with new benches from the Education Fund, S. Sivasubramanian, Corporation Commissioner, said. While such work is undertaken every year, this year, it has been decided to maintain uniformity among all schools. All school blocks have got a fresh coat of pink and blue while all classrooms have been provided with newly made iron benches, with a facility to hang a bag on the side and place books underneath. Classrooms in many schools did not have windows and only had grills. Sliding windows have been added while the old black boards have been replaced by newer green boards for better visibility. ‘Each school has been equipped with a minimum of two smart classes, and all classrooms have been fitted with speakers for audio-visual learning,’ he said.

All work has been completed at the Corporation Primary and High School in Senthaneerpuram. ‘We have got new fans, lights, boards. The old toilet block was demolished and a new, modernised toilet block has been constructed,’ said D Thiyagarajan, headmaster. A total of four smart classes have been set up in the school, where at total of 300 students study.

The civic body hopes that the renovation will bring more admissions. ‘Parents assess the infrastructure when they seek to enrol a child in a school. If a corporation school can provide the same facilities as available at a private school, then parents will enrol their wards here,’ he said.