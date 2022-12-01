Schools run by civic bodies bag award in Tiruchi

December 01, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Two panchayat union schools and a Corporation primary school in Tiruchi district have bagged the Tamil Nadu government’s best school awards for 2020-21 academic year.

The Corporation Primary School in Puthur, K.K Nagar Panchayat Union Primary School in Manikandam, and Esanikorai Panchayat Union Middle School in Lalgudi were selected for the award named after former Education Minister K. Anbazhagan.

The State government on Wednesday announced the awards to the three best schools in each district after assessing them on various parameters including basic infrastructure, quality of education, technology-enabled teaching, etc. According to the source, all three schools have been successful in terms of enrolment and academic performance.

The Puthur Corporation Elementary School has recorded a significant rise in school strength. “From only around 30 students in 2020, the school’s strength rose to around 160 this academic year,” said P. Amsavalli, headmistress of the school.

Equipped with a smart board for accessing online resources, speakers, Wi-Fi connection, and CCTV monitoring, the 40-seat classrooms provide a better and more interactive learning experience.

The school has an extensive play area and an exclusive library and also offers spoken English classes for the students. “Since we have infrastructure on par with private schools, parents are eager to enrol their children here,” she added.

The K.K Nagar panchayat union primary school is no less than a high-tech school. With a total strength of 180 students, the school is equipped with CCTV cameras, smart classrooms, a science laboratory and a computer lab.

Similarly, teachers at the Esanakorai panchayat union middle school use projectors while lecturing, and special teachers are appointed to improve students’ English language proficiency.