 Schools reopen after summer holidays in Tiruchi

Schools in Tiruchi reopened after summer vacation on Monday. Children were given a warm welcome by teachers on the first day. A festive atmosphere prevailed in almost all government, aided, and private schools in the district with students being welcomed with flowers and sweets.

Textbooks, notebooks, and stationery were distributed to children in all government schools. Besides, students of Class VI were given an atlas. Students were provided with exercise books to help them recall the basics learnt in the previous year. Uniforms and shoes are to be distributed within a month.

Earlier, schools were cleaned, and repair works were carried out on the premises to welcome the children after a month-long break.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.