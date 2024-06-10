ADVERTISEMENT

 Schools reopen after summer holidays in Tiruchi

Published - June 10, 2024 05:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Textbooks were distributed to children in government schools; Class VI children also received atlas; uniforms and shoes are to be distributed within a month

The Hindu Bureau

Schools in Tiruchi reopened after summer vacation on Monday. Children were given a warm welcome by teachers on the first day. A festive atmosphere prevailed in almost all government, aided, and private schools in the district with students being welcomed with flowers and sweets.

Textbooks, notebooks, and stationery were distributed to children in all government schools. Besides, students of Class VI were given an atlas. Students were provided with exercise books to help them recall the basics learnt in the previous year. Uniforms and shoes are to be distributed within a month.

Earlier, schools were cleaned, and repair works were carried out on the premises to welcome the children after a month-long break.

