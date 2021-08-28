Schools getting ready to reopen

Clean-up under way at Government Special Higher Secondary School at Mathur in Tiruchi on Saturday.

They are putting in place necessary infrastructure

As the State government has allowed schools to reopen on Wednesday, several primary, middle and higher secondary schools in the district face the mammoth task of putting the necessary infrastructure in order.

There are about 350 schools including Government and Government aided in the district. Except for a few weeks in February and March they remain closed since March 2020. Some schools functioned for a few days with the selected teachers mainly to work out marks and distribute transfer certificates to the students. Since the schools were literally closed for more than 18 months, school campuses have seen wild growth of bushes and plants. With the toilets hardly used for several months, the sanitary infrastructure too is said to be in a disoriented condition. Several schools are reportedly facing the issues of electricity, power supply and drinking water supply.

Though the State government announced its plan to reopen the schools on September 1 nearly a month ago, it is said that most schools had begun the task of cleaning their premises only a few days ago. The cleaning drive has picked up momentum after Collector S. Sivarasu, who held a meeting with the Commissioners of Tiruchi Corporation, municipalities, town panchayats and the rural development two days ago, asked them to employ their sanitary staff members. They were asked to use the services of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee workers to clean up the premises.

However, it is said that many schools face difficulties in employing sanitary workers. Vast sizes of government schools also pose difficulties in cleaning the premises within a short span of time. The size of several Government Higher Secondary Schools varies between 5 acres to 20 acres.

There are schools that have mobilised men and materials in setting their premises, classrooms, laboratories, toilets and playgrounds in order with the contribution of teaching, non-teaching staff members and well-wishers.

“We are eager to open the school after a long gap. We are ensuring everything is in order before reopening. We have employed locally available labourers as well to clean up the premises,” says Vasantha Mallika, Headmistress, Government Special Higher Secondary School, Mathur on Tiruchi-Pudukottai border.

Mr. Sivarasu told The Hindu that he had received inputs that electricity issues in various higher secondary schools had been solved. Instructions had been given to the teachers to reconnect the power supply from Tangedco as early as possible. All local bodies were instructed to deploy the sanitary and rural job scheme workers to clean up school premises. The drive would be completed within Monday. He had planned to make inspection shortly.