Schools begin textbook distribution in batches

The School Education Department on Wednesday began the process of distributing text books and supplying content for levels X to XII to students through their schools.
Students will be given textbooks in batches over the next few days to ensure adherence to social distancing norms.
As for Plus Two students, digital content in Tamil, English, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology are being uploaded in their laptops, Chief Educational Officer S. Shanthi said.
Textbooks for other classes have already been distributed to the schools and they will be handed over to the students subsequently, the CEO said.
Distribution of books to students of all levels will augur well with the handling of subject lessons through television channels, according to teachers of government schools.
According to teachers of private schools, which began online teaching-learning a month ago, the State government is expected to come out with specific guidelines on the duration of online sessions for the students, based on guidelines specified by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.
Following concerns expressed by parents about conduct of online classes for hours at a stretch, the MHRD has recommended a cap on duration and the number of sessions in a day for students.
As per the guidelines, two online sessions of up to 45 minutes each have been recommended for classes I to VIII and four sessions of 30 to 45 minutes duration have been recommended for classes IX to XII.
