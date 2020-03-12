Schools asked to avoid special classes

District Collector S. Sivarasu has directed government and private schools in the district to avoid holding special classes, including coaching classes for NEET, in view of the COVID-19 scare.

Speaking at a meeting with officials from the Department of School Education, Directorate of Collegiate Education, Law College, National Institute of Technology, Anna University and Integrated Child Development Scheme to discuss the awareness measures being taken in educational institutions, Mr. Sivarasu also directed schools to avoid holding programmes.

Awareness programmes were being conducted in all educational institutions to sensitise students on the need for frequent and proper hand washing and avoiding visiting crowded places. Students should wash their hands after play and clean all play materials and equipment with disinfectant. They should use tissues or handkerchiefs while sneezing or coughing. They should avoid spitting in public places and should not touch the eyes, nose and mouths of persons with fever and cough.

Persons with fever, cough and cold should report at the nearest government hospital or primary health centre for treatment.

All educational institutions should ensure that vans and buses and their premises were sprayed with disinfectants at least twice a day. Floors, steps and staircases and handrails should be cleaned regularly.