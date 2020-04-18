Schools advised to avoid Zoom meeting platform

TIRUCHI

The School Education Department has advised institutions using the Zoom Meeting Platform for engaging class X students to prepare them for the public exams during the lockdown period for containment of COVID 19 virus to switch over to other apps,

The instruction follows the advisory issued on Thursday by the Ministry of Home Affairs stating that ZOOM is not a safe platform, making a reference to the earlier advisories of the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) and that it must be avoided by government officers for official purposes.

The advisory was issued to prevent any unauthorised entry into a Zoom Conference Room and prevent the unauthorized participant to carry out malicious attacks on the terminals of other users in the conference.

The Government Girls' Higher Secondary School, Mannachanallur; KAP Viswanatham Higher Secondary School, Tiruchi; and the Government Higher Secondary School, Somarasanpettai, and a number of private schools have been utilising the Zoom platform to engage class X students.

“We have advised the institutions to switch over to hangout or Zoho app to continue with the online interface with the students,” Chief Educational Officer of Tiruchi district S. Shanthi said.

The teachers are finding the classroom apps quite useful in ensuring the continuity of students’ attention towards studies during the lockdown period.

However, as of now, the necessity for the teachers to engage higher secondary students had not arisen, the CEO observed.

Unlike the 2019-20 academic session when the teachers had to familiarise themselves with the new syllabi, and had faced time constraint due to the necessity to attend the orientation programmes for handling the new contents, they will be in a position to complete the portions in a timely manner during 2020-21.

The textbooks will arrive in time this year, and the students will be provided the books during June.

The teachers were currently keeping themselves pre-occupied at their homes by preparing themselves for the next academic year by creating video content using the Diksha platform, the CEO said.