Schoolgirls drowned in Cauvery River: Police arrest teacher who had taken the students swimming

Four students had drowned in Mayanur, Karur district on Wednesday; police said the 50-year-old teacher should not have taken the students to the river; he has been charged with causing death by negligence

February 16, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau,Jaisankar C 6071

The Mayanur police on Wednesday arrested a teacher of the Pilipatti Panchayat Union Middle School in Pudukottai district in connection with the drowning of four girl students in the Cauvery river on Wednesday, February 15. The teacher had been placed under suspension by the School Education Department on Wednesday.

According to police sources Jeba Sageyu Ebrahim (50), the accused had taken the students to the river for swimming. He should not have taken them to the river when they had come to take part at the State-level sports meet held at the Kongunadu College of Engineering and Technology. Moreover, the teacher caused their death by negligence, the police have said.

The teacher was arrested under section 304 A (2) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint lodged by S. Thilagavathi (60) of Woraiyur, another teacher who also accompanied a group of 15 students to the sports meet.

The accused has been sent for 15 days of judicial custody after being produced before a magistrate in Karur.

