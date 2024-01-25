GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Schoolchildren visit Central University of Tamil Nadu

More than 1,000 students from government schools from Kudavasal, Koradacheri, Valangaiman, Muthpettai and Thiruthuraipoondi visited the university to understand the process of cracking CUET

January 25, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

More than 1,000 students from government schools in Tiruvarur district visited the Central University of Tamil Nadu campus at Neelakudi near Tiruvarur under the “Exposure Visit to Higher Education Institutions” programme recently.

According to a CUTN release, government school students from Kudavasal, Koradacheri, Valangaiman, Muthupettai and Thiruthuraipoondi visited the university to understand the process of applying and cracking the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The exposure visit aimed to familiarise the students with the Integrated Postgraduate Courses in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biotechnology, Education, and Music.

A comprehensive module was crafted to guide the students through the intricacies of applying for the CUET and securing admission to central universities. A live demonstration showcased the step-by-step process, providing invaluable insights to the enthusiastic participants was conducted.

In addition to the orientation session, students were taken on a tour of various science and art departments, allowing them to explore the state-of-art facilities and countless opportunities available for academic and personal growth.

Addressing the students, Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan urged the students to pursue their chosen courses with dedication, the release added.

Tiruchi / university

