GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Schoolchildren suffer because of poor bus service to villages around Lalgudi

Students from Alambakkam, Thinnakulam, Pudurpalayam, Kulamanickam, Vilagam, Ilandaikudam, Vandrampalayam, Kovilesanai and surrounding hamlets unable to make it on time to school

Published - June 30, 2024 06:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Alambakkam and surrounding villages near Lalgudi in Tiruchi have sought additional bus service to Viragalur village during peak hours to prevent footboard travel by students.

Students from Alambakkam, Thinnakulam, Pudurpalayam, Kulamanickam, Vilagam, Ilandaikudam, Vandrampalayam, Kovilesanai and surrounding hamlets suffer a lot in reaching their schools in Viragalur on time because of limited bus services in the morning.

More than 600 students are studying at the government primary school and government-aided higher secondary school functioning in Viragalur. At present, there are two buses, a TNSTC and a private bus, plying on the route, making two trips a day each.

Students from the villages entirely depend on the bus service. “Many times, the bus service has been irregular, forcing the parents to drop off or pick up students. Only a few parents have two-wheelers while the others have to walk around 2 km. Bus service is available only at limited hours,” said M. Velan, a resident of Alambakkam.

As the limited number of buses being operated to their hamlets are heavily crowded, particularly during morning and evening, students had to resort to footboard travel or sit on the roof to reach the schools.

Parents and villagers have urged the authorities to take steps to increase bus services during school hours. They had earlier submitted petitions to the village officials demanding the operation of buses.

When contacted, a TNSTC official said they would explore the possibilities of operating bus services between the routes to facilitate hassle-free travel for the students.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / school / public transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.