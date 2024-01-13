Schoolchildren participate in Thiruppavai, Thiruvempavai recitation competition

January 13, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Around two dozen schoolchildren took part in the Thiruppavai and Thiruvempavai recitation competition organised by SASTRA Deemed University here on Saturday. Cash prizes of ₹3,000, ₹2,000 and ₹1,000 were awarded for first, second and third places respectively in senior and junior categories and a consolation prize of ₹500 each was distributed to all other participants. Sri Balaji Bhattacharyar of Srirangam and Sri Sivanesan Oduvar of Thanjavur judged the performance of the participants, according to a university release.