Schoolchildren had a narrow escape

THANJAVUR

Schoolchildren had a narrow escape on Saturday morning when a van in which they were travelling hit an electric post at Darasuram near Kumbakonam after the driver suffered a seizure.

The children from Korkkai and Patteeswaram areas boarded the school van to reach their school at Kumbakonam on Saturday morning. When the vehicle was nearing the railway level crossing at Darasuram, the driver Stalin suffered a seizure and the vehicle dashed against an electric post on the road side.

As the children panicked and started crying, passersby came to their rescue and helped them to alight from the van safely. Stalin, who had sustained injuries in the incident, was shifted to a nearby hospital and the school authorities were informed about the incident, who have, in turn, informed the parents. The Patteeswaram police have registered a case and are investigating.

