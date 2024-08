Nishanth, 17, of Kilamakulam near Poonthottam, drowned in the Noolaru at Maharajapuram on Friday afternoon.

According to the police, the victim had gone for a swim in the river on Friday afternoon along with his school friends and drowned. His body was recovered by the Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel and sent to the Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The Peralam police have registered a case and are investigating.