Schoolboy drowns in Cauvery

April 08, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 11-year-old school student was found dead in River Cauvery after he went missing for a few days in Tiruchi on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as M. Saravanan, a class VI student from Panaiyakurichi near Tiruverumbur. On April 4, he went to a temple festival, after which he went missing. Based on the complaint from his parents, the Tiruverumbur police registered a missing case.

On Saturday, based on information from a local from Keezhamullakudi that a body was floating in the river, the Tiruverumbur police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. They found that it was Saravanan, who died by drowning. His body was sent to Government Hospital for postmortem.

CONNECT WITH US