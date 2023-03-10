Schoolboy dies after sustaining injuries in scuffle with fellow students

March 10, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 15-year-old schoolboy died of injuries he sustained in an alleged scuffle with three students at a Government Higher Secondary School premises in Tiruchi district on Friday. Police identified the deceased as G. Mowleeswaran, a class X student.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when Mowleeswaran was studying under a tree in the school campus. Police sources said three class X students are said to have picked up a quarrel with Mowleeswaran. The three students allegedly assaulted Mowleeswaran and pushed him on the ground. Mowleeswaran who suffered injury in the rear side of his head fell unconscious.

He was initially rushed to the Government Hospital at Thottiyam for first aid. Thereafter, he was taken to the Government Hospital at Namakkal where he died. The news of the death of the boy triggered protest by the minor’s relatives who resorted to a road roko near the school demanding action, warranting the intervention of the police personnel.

The sources said three students were being inquired by the police following the death of Mowleeswaran. Chief Educational Officer, Tiruchi R. Balamurali said the District Educational Officer, Lalgudi, is conducting an inquiry into the incident. Appropriate action will be taken after the inquiry, he said.