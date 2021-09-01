Students return to classes as schools reopen

Photo: M. Srinath

TIRUCHI: Students of classes 9 to 12 returned to school after a 15-month hiatus with strict COVID-19 protocol in place. From staggered entry to limiting the seating capacity in classrooms, schools have designed their own methods to ensure the safety of the students and staff.

Even though there was some anxiety, most students and parents seemed keen on getting back to physical classes after a long break.

At the Periyar Maniammai's Girls Higher Secondary School, teachers manned the entry gates and the pathway leading to the school building on campus. Students' body temperature was checked and sanitisers were given before entering. Each class was divided into two batches, with each batch allotted a class teacher. Only two students were allowed per bench and were asked not to remove their face masks or touch anyone else or their belongings. "It is possible for teachers to be hesitant and afraid, but we are enthusiastic as we bring back life to this campus after a whole year," a teacher at the school said, as she welcomed students. Teachers here were instructed to record students' body temperature along with their attendance on a daily basis.

A majority of the students of the school were from lower-income families and unable to attend online classes, Principal, S. Bakkialakshmi said. Teachers would take the first three days to talk to the students and ease them into the new routine. "There are students who would be here by force, there are students who have had deaths due to COVID-19 in their families, and other such incidents. We will need to comfort and care for their mental health before proceeding with classes, she said.

At the Government Higher Secondary School, Poovalur, all students returned to school with enthusiasm. "Some said they were forced to go to work in fields, at carpenter's workshops and garages. Others said that they were sent to live with their grandparents or other relatives as their parents would go to work. They were lonely and happy to come to school to see familiar faces," Satheesh Kumar, science teacher said.

While some private schools with van facilities had decided to provide them to the students, some others had insisted that parents drop and pick up the children at school. Parents whose children suffered from ailments said that they had requested the schools to continue to conduct online classes or stream video recordings of the classes for the children. "My child is immunocompromised and has low haemoglobin. I am worried about her education, but I am unable to send her to school. I hope they consider my request," K. Uma Maheshwari, a mother of a student studying at a private school in K.K. Nagar said.

ends