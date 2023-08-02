HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

School van gets stuck in trench dug for UGD in Tiruchi

August 02, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A school van got stuck in a trench on Bharathi Street in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

A school van got stuck in a trench on Bharathi Street in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A van carrying school children got stuck on a poorly covered trench dug for underground drainage (UGD) works at Krishnamoorthy Nagar in Tiruchi on Tuesday evening.

The van that was heading down the road to drop off the children in the neighbourhood was stuck on the poorly-closed trench in Bharathi Street. Water from a damaged water supply pipeline also flooded the trench. As the front wheel of the van was stuck in the pit, an earthmover was engaged to retrieve the vehicle.

“Since the road is narrow and had a big crater, the vehicle while trying to navigate the road, got stuck in it. After around three hours, the van was retrieved,” said V. Palanivel, a resident of Bharathi Street. The children were rescued safely from the van, he added.

The Corporation dug up deep trenches in the middle of the roads to install pipelines to provide UGD connections to households in Krishnamoorthy Nagar a few weeks ago. After the pipes were laid, the trench was closed with the soil dug up for the work.

“The trench was not covered properly, and it left the mud road slushy with an uneven surface, thereby causing inconvenience to the road users,” said R. Loganathan, another resident.

According to the resident, the apathy of the civic body had resulted in the mishap. “It was a dangerous situation and could have caused a major accident. Authorities must take action, and suitable steps should be enforced to ensure the safety of commuters,” he added.

Following the incident, the residents have urged the officials to close the pits properly to ensure the free flow of vehicles and expedite road works in the city.

When contacted, a senior official said that appropriate measures would be taken to ensure proper closure of trenches dug up for UGD and drinking water supply works.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.