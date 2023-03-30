ADVERTISEMENT

School van crushes toddler to death

March 30, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A toddler was crushed to death in front of his house by a school van at Thirupathi Nagar in Karur on Thursday.

According to sources, 18-month-old Sai Mithun had come out of the house when his father Saravanan opened the door upon the arrival of a school van in which his elder son, studying lower kindergarten, returned from school in the afternoon. When Saravanan was walking towards his house after picking up his elder son, Sai Mithun was said to have moved in front of the school van and was mowed down by the vehicle. He died on the spot.

On information, the Thanthonrimalai police rushed to the spot and shifted the body of the toddler to the Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem. A case had been registered against the driver of the school van.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US