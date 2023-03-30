HamberMenu
School van crushes toddler to death

March 30, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A toddler was crushed to death in front of his house by a school van at Thirupathi Nagar in Karur on Thursday.

According to sources, 18-month-old Sai Mithun had come out of the house when his father Saravanan opened the door upon the arrival of a school van in which his elder son, studying lower kindergarten, returned from school in the afternoon. When Saravanan was walking towards his house after picking up his elder son, Sai Mithun was said to have moved in front of the school van and was mowed down by the vehicle. He died on the spot.

On information, the Thanthonrimalai police rushed to the spot and shifted the body of the toddler to the Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem. A case had been registered against the driver of the school van.

