School to have additional classrooms soon

The CSI All Saints Middle School in Tennur in the city will soon get additional classrooms under a social outreach initiative of the Tiruchi chapters of Round Table India (RTI) and Ladies Circle India.

These organisations have recently began work on constructing a staircase and two classrooms on the first floor of the government-aided school on its campus on Pattabhiraman Street. The project is part of the ‘Freedom Through Education’ (FTE) initiative of RTI.

The project was mooted by the school authorities to Tiruchi Round Table (TRT 54) and Tiruchi Ladies Circle (TLC 33) in March and construction, at a cost of ₹ 18 lakh, began a few months ago on the Millennium Block (built in 2011).

“Most of the construction is done during holidays to ensure that the work does not disturb the classes or endanger the safety of students,” Rajavel Kannaiyan, chairman, TRT 54, told The Hindu.

Established in 1828 as a girls’ school, today the co-educational institution has 165 students from lower kindergarten to Class 8. “Most of the children who come here are from economically weaker sections of society and single-parent households. Well-equipped classrooms will encourage them to attend school regularly,” Headmaster T. Alexander Paul said.

In September 2021, the organisations had completed construction of a two-classroom block for the Government Middle School in Somarasanpettai, after the original 70-year-old building was demolished. The project was executed at a cost of ₹14.5 lakh.