Tiruchirapalli

School teacher held under POCSO Act

The Pudukottai All Women Police arrested a private school teacher D. Shanmuganathan (48) against whom a case under the POCSO Act was booked for alleged sexual harassment of a Plus One girl student recently.

Police sources said Shanmuganathan was produced before the Mahila Court here on Thursday and sent for judicial remand. He was later lodged in the sub jail at Tirumayam. The All Women Police at Pudukottai had registered the case under sections 11 (i), 11 (iv) read with 12 of the POCSO Act against Shanmuganathan on Wednesday on a complaint preferred by an official of the District Child Protection Unit.

The charge against Shanmuganathan, who was teaching commerce and maths, was that he had sexually harassed the girl studying in the same school over phone a few days ago.


