Tiruchirapalli

School teacher convicted

THANJAVUR

P. Ansari, a teacher in Aviniyapuram Crescent Higher Secondary School, Thiruneelakudi, was pronounced guilty of joining service by producing ‘bogus’ certificates/documents and sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment with fine by the Judicial Magistrate Court, Thiruvaiyaru.

The CBCID police that took up for investigation the complaint lodged by the Chief Education Officer, Thanjavur, on January 11, 2002, with the Thiruneelakudi police that Ansari and another person M.P. Aameena had joined the service by producing forged documents, filed charge sheets against Ansari, Aameena and two others Stephan and Kannaiah, who had reportedly assisted the duo in obtaining bogus.

During the course of the hearing, Aameena and Kannaian passed away.

Based on the evidence, the JM Court declared that Ansari and Stephan had committed the crime and also imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000.

