Tiruchirapalli

School teacher booked under POCSO Act

The Kumbakonam East Police have arrested a school teacher under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act based on complaints from girl students studying in an aided school.

Inquiries reveled that the 57-year-old teacher taking classes to the higher secondary level students has the track record of submitting letters to the school authorities seeking clemency as and when such charges of sexual harassment by him on girl students surfaced since 2004.

Meanwhile, he had reportedly indulged in the improper activity again when the school was reopened recently. Annoyed by his behaviour, a set of 23 girls lodged complaints with the School Headmaster last week.

After conducting an inquiry, the school authorities suspended him and later brought the issue to the notice of Superintendent of Police C. Ravali Priya Gandhapuneni. Subsequently, the Kumbakonam East Police registered a case under POCSO Act and arrested him.


