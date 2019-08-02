School teacher attacked

THANJAVUR

N. Kalyanasundaram, 35, of Mahajanakudi near Kumbakonam, working as a teacher at a school in Kumbakonam, sustained injuries on his face on Thursday afternoon after he had reportedly asked a group boys to disburse in front of the school.

A group of boys were celebrating the birthday of a student on the road near the school functioning in the vicinity of the Four Road Junction, Kumbakonam, immediately after the school hours on Thursday afternoon.

On hearing the commotion, the school headmaster and the school correspondent directed a group of teachers, including Kalyanasundaram, who is also heading the school disciplinary committee, to ask the boys to disburse.

When the eachers asked the boys not to disturb traffic, they reportedly refused and picked up a quarrel with the teachers. In the melee, Kalyanasundaram received blows on his face and sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, two policemen passing by came to the rescue of Kalyanasundaram and on seeing the police the boys took to their heels.

The injured teacher was rushed to the Government District Headquarters Hospital and based on the note from hospital outpost police station, the Kumbakonam west police have registered a case.