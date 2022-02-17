School teacher arrested under POCSO Act

Rajkumar, 52, of Nemmeli hamlet, in Madukkur taluk, who works as a teacher in Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Madukkur, was arrested on charges of making sexual advances towards a class 12 student.

On Wednesday, police received a complaint from the family of the student stating that the accused had behaved inappropriately with their daughter inside the examination hall. He continued to behave in the same manner even after she objected to his behaviour.

On reaching home, she informed her parents about the incident and a complaint was lodged against the teacher with Madukkur police. Subsequently, the complaint was transferred to All Women Police Station at Pattukottai.

On Thursday, All Women Police, Pattukottai, interrogated the accused and arrested him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was later remanded to judicial custody.