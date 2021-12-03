Tiruchirapalli

School students to be sensitised to POCSO Act

Police here have reached out to school students to create an awareness of sexual harassment, POCSO Act and responsibilies of the school under the Act.

A four-day awareness campaign started on Thursday with teams of police personnel covering 51 schools under guidance of the Chief Educational Officer, Karur. The initiative is being carried out on the instruction of the Superintendent of Police P. Sundaravadivel.

Police personnel attached to the Crimes and Women and Children unit, Cyber Crime and to Karur Town and Karur Rural sub divisions are involved in the campaigns, a police press release said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2021 8:47:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/school-students-to-be-sensitised-to-pocso-act/article37827586.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY