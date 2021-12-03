School students to be sensitised to POCSO Act

Police here have reached out to school students to create an awareness of sexual harassment, POCSO Act and responsibilies of the school under the Act.

A four-day awareness campaign started on Thursday with teams of police personnel covering 51 schools under guidance of the Chief Educational Officer, Karur. The initiative is being carried out on the instruction of the Superintendent of Police P. Sundaravadivel.

Police personnel attached to the Crimes and Women and Children unit, Cyber Crime and to Karur Town and Karur Rural sub divisions are involved in the campaigns, a police press release said.