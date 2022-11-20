School students taken on awareness trip to police station

November 20, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

In an effort to raise their understanding of the police department and how it operates, students from Subbiah Memorial Middle School in Tiruchi were taken on a visit to a police station by the management on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students were taken to E-4 Thillai Nagar police station where they were sensitised to the facets of law-abidance and the method of reporting crimes they come across.

Trending

  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  2. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  3. India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: U.S.
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  5. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow

Sub-Inspector Sivakumar, who interacted with the students, also created awareness of traffic rules.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, the students were taken around the police station, the lock-up and the chambers of the inspector and sub-inspector. The utility of walkie-talkie was also demonstrated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US