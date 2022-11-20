School students taken on awareness trip to police station

In an effort to raise their understanding of the police department and how it operates, students from Subbiah Memorial Middle School in Tiruchi were taken on a visit to a police station by the management on Saturday.
The students were taken to E-4 Thillai Nagar police station where they were sensitised to the facets of law-abidance and the method of reporting crimes they come across.
Sub-Inspector Sivakumar, who interacted with the students, also created awareness of traffic rules.
Later, the students were taken around the police station, the lock-up and the chambers of the inspector and sub-inspector. The utility of walkie-talkie was also demonstrated.
