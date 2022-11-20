  1. EPaper
School students taken on awareness trip to police station

November 20, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

In an effort to raise their understanding of the police department and how it operates, students from Subbiah Memorial Middle School in Tiruchi were taken on a visit to a police station by the management on Saturday.

The students were taken to E-4 Thillai Nagar police station where they were sensitised to the facets of law-abidance and the method of reporting crimes they come across.

Sub-Inspector Sivakumar, who interacted with the students, also created awareness of traffic rules.

Later, the students were taken around the police station, the lock-up and the chambers of the inspector and sub-inspector. The utility of walkie-talkie was also demonstrated.

