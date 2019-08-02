School students send rakhis to jawans on the border

Over 75,000 rakhis, all sent handmade by students of Bharani Park Institutions here, will adorn the wrists of men serving on the borders on the day of Raksha Bhandan.

Around 3000 students began making rakhis, a ceremonious threat tied around the wrists of brothers by sisters symbolising a thread of love.

“The target was to prepare 50,000 rakhis , but over 75,000 rakhis were made and now, the students aim to make over one lakh rakhis to decorate the wrists of our jawans on Raksha Bandhan,” said a release from the school.

This initiative is being done for the third time by the students of Bharani Park Institutions. In 2017, rakhis were sent to hospitals of the armed forces and in 2018, they were sent to Dhoklam.

This year, the rakhis were handed over to Tarun Vijay, former Member of Parliament, Founder and National President, 'Sisters for Jawans,' who noted that these rakhis will reach men in Siachen, Nathu La and several other locations. The event was presided over by T.Anbalagan, District Collector, Karur along with S.Mohanarangan, Correspondent, Bharani Park Institutions.

Addressing the students at the gathering, C. Ramasubramanian, Senior Principal, Bharani Park Institutions said that these rakhis would be a message to soldiers to show that they have sisters across the nation to show their love and affection on Raksha Bandhan.