School students detain TNSTC bus in Pachamalai over service issues

School students from Nachilippatti and Boothakkal villages in Thenpuranadu panchayat in Pachamalai staged a protest by detaining a government bus, demanding timely service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thenpuranadu panchayat, comprising 16 villages under Uppiliyapuram union, has over 50 students who rely on daily bus services to attend the government higher secondary school in Top Sengattupatti.

Recently, residents of Perumbarappu and Sithur, located 3 km off the bus route, requested a bus service for their area. As a result, the bus started going via Perumbarappu and Sithur before reaching Boothakkal, causing delays for students from Boothakkal and Nachilippatti. Their usual 8 a.m. bus now arrives at 9 a.m., and the 3:30 p.m. bus reaches by 5 p.m.

Frustrated by the delay, the school students protested, demanding that the bus service return to its previous schedule. Villagers also voiced concerns, stating, “The bus, which used to make four trips, now runs only three. We want it restored to four trips at the regular schedule, or a separate bus must be arranged for either Boothakkal or Perumbarappu and Sithur.”

Officials from Thuraiyur branch of TNSTC and the Uppiliyapuram Tahsildar assured the protesters that the issue would be resolved.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.