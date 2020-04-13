School students contribute for COVID 19 relief fund

TIRUCHI
Three school students on Monday made personal cash contributions to the district administration for relief measures being undertaken for downtrodden people affected by nationwide lockdown for containment of COVID 19 virus.
Vijeshram, an eighth standard student of Montfort School, Kattur, handed over ₹ 10,000 to the Collector S. Sivarasu. The amount was given to Vijeshram by his grandfather for purchase of a bicycle as a birthday gift.
Aradhana, first standard student of Mannar Memorial School, and Sadhana, also of the same school, handed over their small savings of ₹ 575 and ₹ 677, respectively, to the Collector.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.