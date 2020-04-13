School students contribute for COVID 19 relief fund

TIRUCHI

Three school students on Monday made personal cash contributions to the district administration for relief measures being undertaken for downtrodden people affected by nationwide lockdown for containment of COVID 19 virus.

Vijeshram, an eighth standard student of Montfort School, Kattur, handed over ₹ 10,000 to the Collector S. Sivarasu. The amount was given to Vijeshram by his grandfather for purchase of a bicycle as a birthday gift.

Aradhana, first standard student of Mannar Memorial School, and Sadhana, also of the same school, handed over their small savings of ₹ 575 and ₹ 677, respectively, to the Collector.