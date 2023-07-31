ADVERTISEMENT

School student fatally knocked down by private bus in Tiruchi

July 31, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old girl was fatally knocked down by a private bus after she slipped and fell from a two-wheeler at Chinthamani Bazaar in Tiruchi City on Monday morning.

Police sources said the accident happened around 8 a.m at Chinthamani bazaar when A. Vijaya Kumar, a native of Mela Chinthamani, was commuting on a two-wheeler with his sister A. Jegajothi to drop her at school. They both slipped and fell from the two-wheeler.

The bus coming from behind crushed Jegajothi, the pillion rider, who sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a private hospital nearby, where she succumbed to injuries.

The Fort Police registered a case against the bus driver under Section 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him. The body of the deceased was sent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, a section of commuters attempted to stage a protest complaining of poor road conditions in the area. The police officials persuaded them to withdraw the stir.

