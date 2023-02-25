ADVERTISEMENT

School student drowns in Cauvery at Mukkombu

February 25, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old school student lost his life after drowning in Cauvery at Mukkombu in Tiruchi on Saturday. According to police, the deceased was identified as S. Gowtham, 17, a native of Gandhi Market, who went to Mukkombu along with his friends on Saturday.  He drowned while taking bath. The Jeeyapuram police recovered his body with the help of personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services Department, and sent it for postmortem to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here. The police have registered a case.

