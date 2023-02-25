HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

School student drowns in Cauvery at Mukkombu

February 25, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old school student lost his life after drowning in Cauvery at Mukkombu in Tiruchi on Saturday. According to police, the deceased was identified as S. Gowtham, 17, a native of Gandhi Market, who went to Mukkombu along with his friends on Saturday.  He drowned while taking bath. The Jeeyapuram police recovered his body with the help of personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services Department, and sent it for postmortem to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here. The police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.