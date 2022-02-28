School student dies in fatal fall
Mohammed Aahdil, 16, of Ariyathidal, died of head injury sustained in a fatal fall when he attempted to board a moving town bus on Monday.
According to police, the incident took place at Ariyathidal in Patteeswaram police station limits when the victim studying in class 11 in a private school at Kumbakonam attempted to board a moving bus. He fell down and sustained head injuries.
The bus driver, Pakkirisamy, stopped the vehicle and took the boy to Government District Headquarters Hospital, Kumbakonam, requesting other passengers to alight from the bus. However, Mohammed was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, police said.
