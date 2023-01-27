School management committees gain traction in gram sabha meetings

January 27, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST

School management committees have been utilising the opportunity to have fruitful discussions on academic-related matters with village heads and other participants at gram sabha meetings.

The SMCs could ensure that their needs pertaining to school upgrade, requirement of additional buildings, scaling up of enrolment, prevention of dropouts are conveyed at the meetings conducted on January 26, in connection with Republic Day celebration.

After the School Education department announced its strategy to develop the schools through SMCs, there has been a perceptible interest among panchayat presidents in the functioning of the schools, according to Periyasamy, Headmaster of Government High School, Poolangudi, which has been exploring scope for upgrade with higher secondary status.

The school heads are increasingly taking the help of panchayat presidents to mainstream dropouts. Though the teachers fan out in the neighbourhood to identify dropouts and bring them back to school, the response of the parents is a notch higher when there is the backing of the village president, Mr. Periyasamy said.

There is a sense of belonging among the community towards the school when the village heads are involved in its progress, according to a senior teacher of a government school in Lalgudi block.

The school heads see the participation of SMCs in gram sabha meetings as significant in the light of the need for them to fulfil bigger responsibilities such as keeping a tab on the higher education enrolment of the passing out students.

The School Education department has mandated the school heads to make efforts to motivate students to sustain their academic pursuits, in keeping with the government’s efforts to scale up the gross enrolment ratio in higher education, according to officials.