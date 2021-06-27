School heads relieved over timely supply of textbooks

TIRUCHI

27 June 2021 20:45 IST

Heads of government and government-aided schools are relieved over timely supply of textbooks to students ahead of beginning of classes for 2021-22.

The process was initiated last week in the district. Textbooks are being supplied from storage points in every block.

Revamp of the departmental administrative structure two years ago has made the process easier, according to official sources.

Now that all school-level activities are under the control of the office of chief educational officers, the supply chain from district educational officers to block education officers and finally to schools is being monitored with relative ease.

“About 75% of the textbooks have been supplied to students over the last few days. The task will be completed during this week. The department is also contemplating delivery of books at the doorstep of students by teachers under the supervision of school heads, said G. Arivazhagan, Chief Educational Officer, Tiruchi.

School heads feel that the prompt distribution of books to students is meant to ensure that there is no pruning of portions.

Students at lower levels will continue to be engaged through Whatsapp groups and provision of books will help in giving home assignments to students, teachers say.