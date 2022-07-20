School heads await clarity on handling classes for LKG, UKG

Heads of panchayat union schools with attached anganwadis where LKG and UKG classes are being conducted are awaiting instructions from the School Education Department on deployment of teaching staff.

The department that had earlier posted on deputation the surplus staff of elementary schools for LKG/UKG levels had cited higher enrolment in government schools during the last two years for transferring back the deputed teachers.

The department had instructed the heads of 2,381 panchayat union schools to upload the details of the LKG and UKG students on the EMIS (Education Management Information System) database, and had advised them to utilise the services of the anganwadi staff for carrying out new enrolment and teaching activities.

The school heads are reported to have conveyed to the department that teachers have to be posted exclusively for teaching LKG/UKG students, with specific training.

Candidates with D.T.Ed. qualification could be identified for handling pre-primary classes after a training schedule at the District Institutes of Education and Training, according to a senior teacher in a Panchayat Union Middle School.

A section of school heads also opined that the services of a specific number of temporary teachers to be posted in government primary schools could be utilised for handling classes for LKG and UKG sections.

As many as 4,989 secondary teacher posts in primary and middle are to be filled temporarily, out of 13,331 vacancies.

Of the remaining vacancies, 5,154 pertain to high schools and 3,188 to higher secondary schools.