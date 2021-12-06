School heads asked to form panel to address grievances of students

Heads of government, government aided and private schools in the district have been asked to address the grievances of students in their institutions by forming committees.

The call came at a programme organised jointly by Karur District Police and the School Education Department on Monday. At the meeting, which saw the participation of around 210 headmasters, headmistress and principals, the role and responsibility of schools in checking offences against students were driven home.

The main objective of the programme was to create awareness of crimes against women and children. Superintendent of Police, Karur, P. Sundaravadivel underlined the need to ensure that children did not fall prey to drugs and tobacco products and take steps to check their sale near the school premises.

He also called upon the school heads to install complaint boxes at their institutions to enable students convey their grievances in order to be able to attend to them speedily. Teachers had a great responsibility in societal development and their role was pivotal to creating a healthy society, he said.

Amid growing cyber crimes, teachers and heads of schools should create awareness among the young minds of the issues and on the safe use of the internet.

During the course of the programme, effort was also made to create awareness of the POCSO Act among the participants. Chief Educational Officer, Karur, Madhan Kumar and senior police officers participated.