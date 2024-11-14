ADVERTISEMENT

School headmaster and two teachers found guilty of gagging children, transferred

Published - November 14, 2024 06:19 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Three teachers of an elementary school at Ayyampettai in Orathanadu tahluk were transferred to three schools after the conclusion of an internal inquiry conducted by the District Education Department.

According to sources, the incident of three children being gagged in the elementary school at Ayyampettai was reported during the fourth week of October. The parents and a section of residents of the village lodged a complaint with the District Collector, B.Priyanka Pankajam on November 11.

Subsequently, the District Education Department conducted an inquiry at the school and issued orders to three teachers, including the Headmaster, to transfer them to three other schools. The Headmaster was transferred to the elementary school at Chinnakumulai, and the other two teachers to Mulloorpattikadu and Alathankudi schools, sources added.

