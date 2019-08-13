School gets new lease of life, thanks to 11 children

A panchayat union elementary school at Kulathar village in Aranthangi taluk, which was closed recently because it had only one student on its rolls, started functioning again on Tuesday thanks to the concerted efforts of local residents.

On Tuesday, parents of 11 children from Kulathur and neighbouring villages came forward to admit their wards in the school, leading to its reopening by the School Education Department.

The elementary school was started in 1956 and had about 60 students until a couple of years ago. With many of them opting for private and other nearby schools, its strength began to decline, said an official.

Since June, the school functioned with only one student, with efforts by the teacher-cum-head mistress to persuade the villagers to admit their wards there failed to yield positive results. They were alerted that the school would face closure if it continued to function with only one student, aid District Education Officer, Aranthangi, K. Dravida Chelvam.

Following an order from the Director of Elementary Education to shut down all elementary schools with one student, it was closed last Friday. The lone student was accommodated in a nearby school.

Since the plan was to convert it into a library, the keys were handed over to the District Library Officer.

The sudden action on the part of the officials shocked the villagers, who wanted the school to be restarted. The residents of Kulathur convened an urgent meeting and decided to admit their wards in the same school in order to protect the over 60-year-old institution.

A resolution was adopted at the meeting, which was convened after villagers learnt that the school had closed down, said 44-year-old D. Durairaj of Kulathur.

Mr. Durairaj, a former student, said many parents got their wards admitted to a private school and middle school at Pachalur only because the Kulathur elementary school had just one teacher. “We spoke to parents and convinced them to admit their wards in the school to prevent its conversion into a library,” he said.

Parents responded by coming forward to admit their wards in the school. The information was passed on to the officials, he added.

On Tuesday morning, parents of 11 students brought their wards to the school for admission and the school was restarted, said Mr. Dravida Chelvam.

The officials were assured that a few more children in would be admitted in the school, Mr. Durairaj said.

It was not the intention of his department to close the school, which was restarted with the cooperation of locals, the DEO said.