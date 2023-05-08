School for visually impaired continues to record cent per cent result in Plus Two exams

May 08, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Students of the Government Higher Secondary School for Blind Girls at Puthur in Tiruchi have come out with flying colours in the Plus Two examination by achieving cent per cent results for the fifth time in a row.

The school, which is one among the three schools functioning in the State for visually impaired, continues to excel in the Plus Two examination for the past five academic years. As many as 17 students who had appeared for the Plus Two exams had cleared them.

According to V. Subramanian, Headmaster, the school imparts quality education to students. “The students use computers, Braille and audio recorders provided by the government. With the efforts of the teachers, they were trained well to learn on their own,” he said.

“All the students are to attend the career guidance programme offered by School Education Department, and they are also planning to apply for higher studies in Chennai,” the headmaster added.

R. Aarthi, who scored 549 out of 600 marks, bagged the school first rank among the 17 students who appeared for the exam. She had also secured centum in Geography paper. Ms. Aarthi dedicated her success to her parents and teachers. “They have been extremely supportive and helped me to study without any pressure. Next, I plan to pursue B.A. L.L.B.” she added.

R. Keerthana, who bagged second place by scoring 467, said that group preparation and thorough revision was the key to her success. “Our teachers taught us well, and we would discuss as a group to ensure that everything was covered,” she added. As the next step, Ms. Keerthana hopes to pursue B.A. English Literature.

The school, which has around 95 students studying in Classes 1 to 12, has only seven teaching faculty with 23 posts lying vacant. “We have only three teachers to handle six subjects for the Plus Two students. We have requested the government for more teachers and will hopefully have them for the next academic year,” Mr. Subramanian added.