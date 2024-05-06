School for visually impaired achieves 100% pass result in Class XII for sixth consecutive year

May 06, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

For the sixth consecutive year, the Government Higher Secondary School for Blind Girls at Puthur in Tiruchi has achieved 100% pass result in the State Board Class XII examination.

The school, which is one among the three functioning in the State for the visually impaired, has excelled in the Class XII examination for the past six academic years. Eighteen students who had appeared for the exams had cleared them.

Since it is a residential school, students from various parts of the State join the school. The school imparts quality education to students by training them to use computers, Braille and audio recorders provided by the government to learn the subject.

At present, some of the students have gone to Chennai to attend a 15-day summer computer class. “After they return, the students are to attend the career guidance programme offered by the School Education Department. They are planning to apply for higher studies in Chennai and Tiruchi,” said V. Subramanian, headmaster.

M. Rithika from Namakkal, who scored 480 out of 600 marks, was the top scorer in the school. “My parents, who are daily wage workers, have been supportive, and our teachers taught us well. Mock tests and group discussions, which were conducted regularly, helped me,” she said. Ms. Rithika hopes to pursue a B.A. History in Chennai.

R. Buvana from Cuddalore finished second by scoring 479 marks. While, M. Seetha, from Dharmapuri, whose father is a farmer, scored 466 and secured third place.

Shortage of teachers

The school, which has around 93 students studying in Classes 1 to 12, has only seven teachers, including the headmaster, with 23 posts vacant.

“We have been struggling with very few faculties for the past four years, and two teachers are retiring this year. We have requested the department concerned for more teachers and will hopefully have them for the next academic year,” Mr. Subramanian added.

