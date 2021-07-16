School fire accident victims remembered

Homage being paid to children killed in a fire accident in 2004 in Kumbakonam.

THANJAVUR

16 July 2021 22:00 IST

Family members of the victims of the 2004-Kumbakonam school fire accident and residents of the town took out a silent march and paid homage to the victims here on Friday, marking the 17th anniversary of the gruesome fire accident which claimed the lives of 94 children at a private school on Kasi Raman Street in Kumbakonam on July 16, 2004.

The mourners, after paying homage to a banner carrying the photographs of the deceased children put up at the damaged building on the school site, took out a silent march to the memorial at Palakarai to pay their respects to the departed souls. Special prayers were also held at the houses of the accident victims.

The mourners made an appeal to the State government to declare July 16 as National Child Safety Day and declare a local holiday on July 16 every year. They also demanded government placements for the 18 children who sustained grievous burn injuries and subsequently recovered and have completed their college education.