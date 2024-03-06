School exams will be conducted as planned, says Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

March 06, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Tiruchi

School final examinations will be conducted as planned, said Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Wednesday.

In a brief interaction with media persons here, he indicated that the examinations would not be affected due to Lok Sabha elections.

The Minister presented ‘Aringar Anna Thalamaithuva Viruthu’, an award for best Head Masters (HM) who worked for the betterment of their schools and ‘Perasiriyar Anbazhagan Viruthu’ for schools that excelled in implementing government schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Poyyamozhi said, ‘’HMs should consider their schools as their home and take care of every aspect of its workings for the betterment of the institutions. Right from the higher education secretary to others here ,including myself, were products of Government and Government aided schools. HM’s should not undermine students under their control.’’

Further, ‘’the Tamil Nadu government has allotted thousands of crores for the department. I urge the officials and HMs to report to us any infrastructure shortcomings that affect their work. As of now around 13,000 women students who earlier dropped out of higher education have resumed studies, thanks to the Puthumai Pen scheme,’’ he added.

J. Kumaragurubaran, Secretary, Department of School Education, said though the infrastructure of schools were more developed when compared to the past, there are issues in learning outcomes. This should be taken seriously by the HMs. “The HMs should be careful in implementing the CM’s Breakfast Scheme as there are issues when students are given food for a second time after their breakfast at home. Discussions are on how best to tackle this problem,’’ he said.

“The government wants to ensure that all schools have proper buildings by 2025, he added.

A hundred HM’s received the ‘Aringar Anna Thalamaithuva Viruthu’ in which 50 were from primary and middle schools and 50 from high and higher secondary schools. All received a cash award of ₹10 lakh along with certificates of appreciation and shields.

The ‘Perasiriyar Anbazhagan Viruthu’ was given to 76 schools in which 36 were high and higher secondary schools and 38 were primary and middle schools. The awards for high and higher secondary schools carried a cash reward of ₹10 lakh, while primary and middle schools were given shields and certificates. The cash rewards were meant to be used for the development of the schools.

Speaking to The Hindu, one of the recipients of the award, K Velmani, headmaster of Panchayat Union Elementary School, Sengunthapuram, Ariyalur district, said the award was a source of motivation. “Our school had done well in implementing the Ennum Ezhuthum scheme, Scouts and Cubs programme, Illam Thedi Kalvi and the CM breakfast schemes. Children of government officials, doctors and police personnel are studying in our school because of the quality of education offered.’’ he said.

