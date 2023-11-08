HamberMenu
School Education department is paralysed in Tamil Nadu, says Annamalai

November 08, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau
K. Annamalai

K. Annamalai | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Wednesday said the school education was paralysed in the State due to poor governance of the DMK government.

Resuming his En Mann and En Makkal yatra here, he said government schools could not provide quality education to students. They could not shine in competitive examinations. Most higher and higher secondary schools did not have basic infrastructure. According to a report, the total number of vacancies in schools had gone up to 18,000. Filling up vacancies was paramount to enhancing the quality of education. Thousands of qualified teachers were jobless in the State. But the School Education Department, which was supposed to fill up vacancies, was a mute spectator to the sorry state of affairs.

Coming down heavily on School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Mr. Annamalai said he had failed to deliver the goods. The efficiency of the department had gone down under his leadership. Instead of solving the issues faced by his department, he was mostly spending his valuable time in attending cinema-related functions.

The BJP leader said Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru had done nothing to develop Tiruchi. The Uyyakondan canal, which was built by Raja Raja Chola, the emperor of Chola dynasty, was in a state of neglect. It had been completely polluted.

There was a hidden agenda over the construction of a new bus terminus at Panjapur in Tiruchi. It was being built in a place where the ruling party members owned large tracts of lands and it was aimed at promoting the value of their lands, he alleged

