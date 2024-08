The Tiruvarur District School Education Department has entered into an agreement with the Inithu Education Trust, Tiruvarur, to “tutor” government schoolchildren.

A memorandum of understanding to this effect was signed on behalf of the TDSED by Collector T. Charushree and IET founder Aadhiganesan on Friday to improve the learning outcomes in government schools, according to an official release.

