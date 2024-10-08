School boy washed away in open drain

M. Mohamed Usman, 12, fell into an open drain and was washed away by rainwater at Pallapatti near here on Tuesday.

He was on his way home from Government Higher Secondary School when the incident happened.

Usman fell into the open drain near the branch of a private bank on Dindigul road. Onlookers tried to save him but their efforts were in vain. On information, Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved his body near GH Corner. Aravakurichi police have registered a case and are investigating.

