School boy dies as STC bus collides against two-wheeler

December 11, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 14-year-old boy riding pillion on a motorcycle died after a state transport corporation bus collided against the two-wheeler at Tiruvellarai near Tiruchi on Saturday. Police gave the name of the deceased as T. Sarathi of Tiruvellarai, a class X student of a government school. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources said Sarathi and T. Sarath were both riding pillion on the motorcycle driven by T. Subhash when the bus that came in the opposite direction hit the vehicle causing the death of the boy on the spot. Sarath sustained injuries on his right hand and was admitted to Government Hospital, Manachanallur. Subhash also sustained injury. The bus driver, P. Periyasamy, 57, has been named as the accused. Manachanallur Police have registered a case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US