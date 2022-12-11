School boy dies as STC bus collides against two-wheeler

December 11, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 14-year-old boy riding pillion on a motorcycle died after a state transport corporation bus collided against the two-wheeler at Tiruvellarai near Tiruchi on Saturday. Police gave the name of the deceased as T. Sarathi of Tiruvellarai, a class X student of a government school.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources said Sarathi and T. Sarath were both riding pillion on the motorcycle driven by T. Subhash when the bus that came in the opposite direction hit the vehicle causing the death of the boy on the spot. Sarath sustained injuries on his right hand and was admitted to Government Hospital, Manachanallur. Subhash also sustained injury. The bus driver, P. Periyasamy, 57, has been named as the accused. Manachanallur Police have registered a case.