  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of semifinal matches, timings, dates, live streaming details

School boy dies as STC bus collides against two-wheeler

December 11, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 14-year-old boy riding pillion on a motorcycle died after a state transport corporation bus collided against the two-wheeler at Tiruvellarai near Tiruchi on Saturday. Police gave the name of the deceased as T. Sarathi of Tiruvellarai, a class X student of a government school. 

Police sources said Sarathi and T. Sarath were both riding pillion on the motorcycle driven by T. Subhash when the bus that came in the opposite direction hit the vehicle causing the death of the boy on the spot. Sarath sustained injuries on his right hand and was admitted to Government Hospital, Manachanallur. Subhash also sustained injury. The bus driver, P. Periyasamy, 57, has been named as the accused. Manachanallur Police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.